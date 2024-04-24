Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 23 hosted a reception for ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn who is paying a working trip to Vietnam and attending the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2024 from April 21-24.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh thanked Kao for his attendance at the forum, which was held at the initiative of Vietnam, and expressed his hope that the AFF will be a venue where initiatives to bolster regional cooperation will be shared, helping to build an ASEAN community of solidarity, resilience and sustainable development.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 23 proposed breakthrough orientations to make ASEAN a model in digital transformation globally, while co-chairing a business roundtable with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi.



Chinh stressed the importance of equal access to digital transformation and digital economy on the principle of "harmonising benefits and sharing risks"; ensuring transparency, safety, inclusiveness, and sustainability; strongly promoting ASEAN's self-reliance and autonomy in digital transformation, based on specific factors, potential and advantages of each country; and soon completing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of cooperation between the Russian Federal Bar Association (RFBA) and the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association (VLA) while receiving RFBA Chairman Sergey Stepashin, who is also former Prime Minister of Russia, in Hanoi on April 23.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and RFBA Chairman Sergey Stepashin. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to continue deepening and developing its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



- Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on April 23 received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio.

Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (R) and outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio at their meeting in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, praised the diplomat's significant contributions to the comprehensive and strong growth of the countries' relations over the past four years.



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Pehin Erywan Yusof in Hanoi on April 23, as the latter has been in Vietnam to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2024.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Pehin Erywan Yusof. (Photo: VNA)

Both officials expressed their delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-Brunei Comprehensive Partnership over the past time and agreed to facilitate all-level visits in the coming time, with a particular focus on preparations for the Vietnam visit by the Sultan of Brunei.



- A delegation from the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh is paying a working trip to China from April 21-26 as guests of the People’s Daily - the organ of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association Le Quoc Minh (L) and Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei. (Photo: VNA)

Hosting a reception for the delegation on April 22, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee's Secretariat and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei said the visit is significant to promoting exchange and cooperation between the Nhan Dan Newspaper and the People's Daily, thereby helping to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.



- The 11th Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) defence policy dialogue took place in Hanoi on April 23, reviewing results of the countries’ cooperation in the field, discussing matters of shared concerns, and agreeing on orientations for joint work in the time to come.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Hoang Xuan Chien and his RoK counterpart Kim Seon Ho co-chaired the event.



- The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024) entered its second plenary session in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 23, discussing ways to ensure comprehensive security for the people-centred ASEAN Community.



The session deliberated on the bloc's comprehensive approach to ensuring regional security, considering all socio-economic and environmental aspects. Participants exchanged ideas and proposed directions to help ASEAN contribute more effectively to addressing global challenges and affirm its role and contributions to regional and global peace and security.



- The Vietnam National Mekong Committee (VNMC) on April 23 held a consultation workshop on Cambodia’s proposed Funan-Techo canal project which has raised concerns about potential impacts on the Mekong river.



Attending the workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, domestic stakeholders and international experts discussed Cambodia's plan to build the Funan Techo canal, a 180km waterway linking Bassac River (called the Hau River in Vietnam, which is one of the two main branches of Mekong River) with Kep port and onto the Gulf of Thailand.