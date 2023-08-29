☀️ Morning digest August 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on August 28 hailed the ongoing visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as an important milestone in the development of the ties between the two countries.
During a Hanoi reception for the Singaporean leader, he highlighted the visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Read full story
During a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for the Singaporean leader, President Thuong said his visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Hanoi on August 28, during which he underlined the necessity for the two countries to effectively implement their partnership in green economy - digital economy established in February this year.
The Vietnamese top legislator stressed that Singaporean PM Lee’s official visit holds special significance in the year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1973-2023). Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 28 on preparations for the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, slated for September 14-18 in the capital city.
As of August 28, 64 delegations registered for the event, with a total of 244 attendees, including 172 legislators and 72 assistants and others, according to a report presented by Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay special attention to policies, guidelines, and resources for the development of culture, literature, the arts, and other cultural domains, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on August 28.
At a Hanoi conference to honour role models nationwide in culture this year, which was held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the occasion of its 78th founding anniversary (August 28), the leader added that the Party and State set culture as a spiritual foundation of the society, serving as both a goal and a driving force of socioeconomic development. Read full story
- The organisation of live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) is a serious infringement upon Vietnam's territorial sovereignty over Truong Sa, said Pham Thu Hang, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 28.
In response to reporters' queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the live-fire drills conducted by Taiwan (China), Hang said this action poses a grave threat to peace, stability, maritime safety and security, causing tension and further complicating the situation in the East Sea. Read full story
- General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat signed a communication cooperation programme between the two offices for the 2023-2026 period, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 28.
Trang underlined the important role of science and technology in promoting innovation, affirming that as the national news agency, the VNA has always accompanied the ministry in implementing innovation policies. Read full story
The spouses of Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs experience making fabric paintings under the guidance of Vun Art members.(Photo: VNA)- The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ho Ching, visited the Vun Art Cooperative in Ha Dong district, Hanoi on August 28 afternoon.
Ho Ching is accompanying her husband on a three-day official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29. Read full story
- Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong province Vo Van Minh on August 28 signed a decision approving the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre in the southern locality.
Under the decision, the centre will implement activities to connect, build orientations and create an environment for sci-tech research; support enterprises to transform technology and production and business models to meet the trend of the 4th Industrial Revolution./. Read full story