Politics Party leader hosts Singaporean PM Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on August 28 hailed the ongoing visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as an important milestone in the development of the ties between the two countries.

Politics Prime Minister congratulates new Thai counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 28 cabled a letter of congratulations to Srettha Thavisin for being approved by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the country’s Prime Minister.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam News Agency, Wallonie-Bruxelles, Wallonie region strengthen cooperation Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on August 28 had a meeting with a delegation from the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and the Walloon Region in Vietnam.