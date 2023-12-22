Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned major tasks to the diplomatic sector and relevant agencies in economic diplomacy while addressing a plenary session of the ongoing 32nd National Diplomatic Conference.

The leader asked them to continue institutionalising and concretising instructions of the Party and the State, and relevant documents issued by the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the Government with new mindset and strategic visions.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21 stressed that it is a must to put people and businesses at the centre during the implementation of the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, made the request while chairing an online national meeting to review the outcomes of the project since it was launched.



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session in Hanoi on December 21 with a delegation of the Vietnamese representative agencies abroad led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, within the framework of the 32nd Diplomatic Conference.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Chairman Hue said diplomatic work has achieved many significant results, both bilaterally and multilaterally, becoming a bright spot among the country's overall achievements in recent years.



- The elevation of Vietnam- Republic of Korea (RoK) relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in late 2022 opened up a new period for more practical, effective and comprehensive development, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told his Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho during their phone talks on December 21.

Khai noted with pleasure the outstanding development of the bilateral cooperation in various spheres, saying the RoK has become one of Vietnam's top economic partners.



- Hong Kong and Vietnam have numerous areas in which they could closely cooperate with each other, especially in professional financial services, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong Christopher Hui said following his trip to Vietnam from December 13-15.



Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter in Hong Kong, Hui said Vietnam is now Hong Kong's seventh largest trade partner while Hong Kong is the fifth largest source of foreign direct investment in Vietnam.



- Amid economic uncertainties and fierce competition, improving connectivity between domestic and global logistics networks has become a pressing demand, experts said at a logistics forum with Asia-America 2023 held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Ho Chi Minh City on December 21.



Speaking at the event, Director of the MoIT's European-American Market Development Ta Hoang Linh said situated strategically in a rapidly evolving global centre known for its concentrated supply channels, Vietnam possesses ample advantages to boost manufacturing, export and expansion of logistics services.



- Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden furniture will reach only about 13.5 billion USD in 2023, down 15.5% year on year, President of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFOREST) Do Xuan Lap told a seminar held in Hanoi on December 21.

Processing wooden furniture for export to the EU. (Photo: VNA)

Co-hosted by VIFOREST, along with various associations and member organisations, and Forest Trends, the event discussed sustainable development and challenges facing the timber industry.



- The flow of overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to reach about 8.92 billion USD in 2023, up 35% year on year, said Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Branch in HCM City Nguyen Duc Lenh.



Lenh attributed the surge to the gradual easing of global border controls and health policies in the post-COVID-19 period, resulting in a rise in the number of Vietnamese citizens working abroad.



- The Ministry of Public Security's investigation police agency has launched legal proceedings against and detained Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on charge of “receiving bribes” related to an oil trading company scandal, Lieutenant General To An Xo, the ministry’s spokesperson, said on December 21.



His detention is part of an expanded investigation into the case of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness; lack of responsibilities causing serious consequences; giving bribes; receiving bribes; and abusing position and power to influence others for personal gain" that occurred at Xuyen Viet Oil Travel and Transport Trading Company Limited, and some relevant agencies and organisations./.