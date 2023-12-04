Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi late December 3, concluding their working trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit within the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), bilateral activities in the UAE and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.

At the see-off ceremony for PM Pham Minh Chinh in the UAE (Photo: VNA)

During the five-day trip to the UAE and Turkey, the PM attended around 60 activities both bilateral and multilateral. Besides participating in and speaking at conferences and events within COP28, he held bilateral meetings and working sessions with more than 30 leaders of countries, international organistions and world leading enterprises. He also met with leaders of the UAE and Turkey, and attended bilateral conferences and forums with the two countries.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 1 announced a Resource Mobilisation Plan to implement the political declaration on establishing a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between Vietnam and the International Partnership Group (IPG), on the occasion of his attending the COP28 in Dubai, the UAE.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) presents the Resource Mobilisation Plan to EC President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK Government representative. (Photo: VNA)

The announcement ceremony took place in the presence of President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, ministers and high-level representatives of many IPG member states including the UK, Japan, Germany, Italy, Canada, Denmark, the Vice Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), along with leaders of some international organisations, financial institutions and funds.



-The PM attended the Group of 77 (G77) summit on climate change in Dubai on December 2 (local time), as part of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change there.

The event was chaired by President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of Cuba, which holds the 2023 chairmanship of G77 – a group of developing countries. It saw the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and leaders and representatives of 134 member states of G77 and international organisations.



-PM Chinh called on the international community to strengthen solidarity, take drastic and effective actions, and make greater efforts for the prosperous development of humankind while addressing the World Climate Action Summit within the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, the UAE, on December 2.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the World Climate Action Summit (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader expressed his concern over the increasingly serious impacts of climate change amid the big gap between climate commitments and actions, and dispersed resources for climate change response due to competition, separation, war and conflict.



-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on December 1 held talks with Politburo member, Director of the Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, who is in Vietnam for co-chairing the 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs of

China Wang Yi at their talks in Hanoi on December 1. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides compared notes on the Vietnam-China relations and measures to further promote the coordination role of the two foreign ministries in implementing high-level common perceptions and results reached at the 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation; and continue deepening the bilateral relations, thus contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



-The 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation was held in Hanoi on December 1 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed new development steps in the bilateral relations since the 14th meeting in July 2022, agreeing that the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has maintained a positive development momentum and achieved many important results.



-The 13th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) for the 2023-2028 tenure opened in Hanoi on December 2, bringing together 1,100 delegates representing more than 11 million trade union members nationwide.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, along with many senior Party, State and Government officials joined representatives of big corporations and economic groups, and international delegates at the event.



-A delegation from the Foreign Ministry led by Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang paid a visit to Cambodia from November 30 to December 3 to strengthen cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation made a courtesy call to Permanent Secretary of State of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sea Kosal and Permanent Secretary of State of Cambodia's Ministry of Interior Mao Chandara; and had meetings with Secretary of State of Cambodia's Ministry of Interior Keat Chantharith and Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh Nuon Pharat.



-Vietnam has won the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 title of the World Travel Awards for the fourth time so far, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

The award presentation ceremony recently took place in Dubai.

The award presentation ceremony recently took place in Dubai.

Together with the title obtained in 2019, 2020, and 2022, this time's award shows the globally outstanding values and attractiveness of the country's cultural heritage to the international community, the authority said.



-Vietjet Air has inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai, facilitating convenient and easy travel for both residents and tourists.

Vietjet's Ho Chi Minh City - Shanghai route operates with seven round trips per week, with a flight time of just over 4 hours per leg.