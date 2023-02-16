☀️ Morning digest February 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up the 20th session on February 15.
Reviewing results of the three-day meeting, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the Standing Committee discussed the draft law on civil defence, the draft revised law on protection of consumer rights, and the draft revised one on electronic transactions. Read full story
- National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai has affirmed that Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners.
During a reception in Hanoi on February 15 for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Hanoi on February 15, Hai hailed the US’s support for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey and the embassy in Iran and Syria have delivered letters of sympathies from Vietnam to local administrations over the losses in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Also on February 13 and 14, they informed local administrations about the Vietnamese Government’s decision to give 100,000 USD in aid to each country. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on February 15.
The Deputy PM asked the two countries to soon sign an agreement on new-generation official development assistance (ODA) with more preferential terms for Vietnam in 2023, when they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) in Hanoi on February 15, affirming that his ministry will actively work with other ministries and sectors to promote bilateral trade and investment links.
Stressing the importance Vietnam attaches to relations with the EU, the host official expressed his delight that the two sides’ comprehensive partnership and cooperation have been flourishing.Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet chaired a meeting of an inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s assumption of the role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term and discussed 2023 activities.
Speaking at the event, Viet, who is also head of the working group, affirmed that Vietnam's election to the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 term is a great success of multilateral external affairs, contributing to realising the foreign policy and the guideline of promoting and elevating Vietnam's multilateral external relations as set by the 13th National Party Congress and Directive No.25 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.Read full story
- The 19th Vietnam International Autotech & Accessories Show will take place from May 18-21 in Ho Chi Minh City, expecting 300 booths organised by nearly 200 businesses.
With the reopening of countries in the world following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Autotech & Accessories 2023 will see the participation of many enterprises from various countries, including China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Taiwan (China), and Japan.Read full story
- The billiards teams of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to compete against each other in the Hollywood Asia Super Cup held in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, from February 17 to February 19.
The tournament is being organised by the Asian Carom Billiards Federation (ACBC) with the aim of commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both nations, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). Read full story
- A film week celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, will take place from February 25 to March 3 nationwide, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The ministry assigned the Cinema Department to work closely with departments of culture, sports and tourism of centrally-run cities and provinces and the National Cinema Centre to hold the event./.Read full story
