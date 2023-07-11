Politics Japan's Miyazaki prefecture delegation pays working visit to Nam Dinh A delegation of Japan's Miyazaki prefecture led by its Governor Kohno Syunji paid a working trip to the northern province of Nam Dinh on July 10.

Politics NA Vice Chairman hosts Lao counterpart in Kien Giang Vietnam always wishes to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Lao NA Vice Chairwoman and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Sounthone Xayachack during a reception in the southern province of Kien Giang on July 10.

Politics Party official receives Chairman of LDP’s Policy Research Council Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians Group, received Hagiuda Koichi, member of the Japanese House of Representatives and Chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Hanoi on July 10.

Politics Vietnamese Party official on working visit to China A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang is on a working visit to China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.