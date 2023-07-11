☀️ Morning digest July 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong has congratulated outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery on fulfilling tasks during his tenure in the Southeast Asian country.
At a reception for Warnery in Hanoi on July 10, President Thuong expressed his belief that in any position, the diplomat will continue serving as a bridge promoting traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery. (Photo: VNA)He took this occasion to thank France for donating millions of vaccine doses to Vietnam, helping the country to successfully cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
– Vietnam consistently considers Japan its top important and long-term strategic partner, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told member of the Japanese House of Representatives and Chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi during a reception in Hanoi on July 10.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council Hagiuda Koichi. (Photo: VNA)Congratulating Hagiuda Koichi on his fourth visit to Vietnam, PM Chinh believed that his visit will contribute to strengthening relationship between the two ruling Parties and Governments. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Governor of Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture Shiota Koichi in Hanoi on July 10.
PM Chinh said the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing fruitfully and comprehensively, with their political trust increasingly strengthened. Japan has remained a leading important economic partner, the biggest ODA provider, the third biggest investor and tourism partner and the fourth trading partner of Vietnam, he said. Read full story
– Politburo member Truong Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians Group, received Hagiuda Koichi, member of the Japanese House of Representatives and Chairman of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Hanoi on July 10.
Highly appreciating the positive development of the Vietnam-Japan ties, including the relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and LDP, the host and guest exchanged views on the Vietnam-Japan relations’ future growth and the enhancement of engagements between young Vietnamese and Japanese leaders and parliamentarians as well as of the locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges. Read full story
– A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang is on a working visit to China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
At the meeting between the Vietnamese delegation and member of the Politburo Standing Committee Cai Qi. (Photo: VNA)On July 10, Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, paid a courtesy call to Cai Qi, member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; and held talks with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee. Read full story
– Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh has hailed the World Bank (WB)’s effective cooperation with Vietnam, especially in climate change response, green growth and environmental protection.
At a working session in Hanoi on July 10 with Anna Wellenstein, Director for Sustainable Development in East Asia and the Pacific, and Global Director for Environment, Natural Resources, and Blue Economy at the WB, Khanh informed that on June 30, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment approved a project on the implementation of the carbon market in Vietnam and assigned its Department of Climate Change to work closely with the WB, ministries and agencies concerned on the project. Read full story
– The Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023 will take place at the Bien Dong (East Sea) Park in the central city of Da Nang from July 13-16, as part of celebrations of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The festival will be jointly held by the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Consulate General in Da Nang and administrations of Japanese localities./. Read full story