Politics Vietnam values multifaceted cooperation with Hungary: President Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Hungary – its first comprehensive partner among traditional friends in Central Eastern Europe, affirmed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his reception for outgoing Hungarian Ambassador Ory Csaba in Hanoi on July 28.

Politics Greetings extended to Peru on Independence Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 28 sent a message of congratulations to his Peruvian counterpart José Pedro Castillo Terrones on the occasion of the 201st Independence Day of Peru.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 28.