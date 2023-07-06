☀️ Morning digest July 6
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted separate receptions for Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hanoi on July 5.
Receiving Tan, Anh expressed his delight at the strong and extensive development of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership across various fields, particularly in economy, trade, and investment. He affirmed that Vietnam highly values Singapore's role as one of its foremost economic partners in the region. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung on July 5 delivered an important speech, presenting Vietnam's proposals to implement the food systems transformation programme and contribute to ensuring food security at the plenary meeting of the 43rd session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s ministerial conference in Rome.
Ambassador Hung, who is also Representative of Vietnam to FAO, emphasised in his remarks that ensuring sufficient food has become a challenge, especially for hundreds of millions of people in low- and middle-income countries. To seek long-term solutions to cope with the global crisis, Vietnam proposes some priorities for FAO and international partners to consider and support member countries, he said. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has expressed wish to learn from Belgium’s experience in green finance as Vietnam's green bond market is now in the early stage of developing a legal framework and launching pilot projects.
Phoc, who led a Vietnamese delegation to Belgium from July 1-4, made the statement during a meeting with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peterghem in Brussels on July 4. Read full story
- Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted separate receptions for Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hanoi on July 5.
Receiving Tan, Anh expressed his delight at the strong and extensive development of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership across various fields, particularly in economy, trade, and investment. He affirmed that Vietnam highly values Singapore's role as one of its foremost economic partners in the region. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung on July 5 delivered an important speech, presenting Vietnam's proposals to implement the food systems transformation programme and contribute to ensuring food security at the plenary meeting of the 43rd session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s ministerial conference in Rome.
Ambassador Hung, who is also Representative of Vietnam to FAO, emphasised in his remarks that ensuring sufficient food has become a challenge, especially for hundreds of millions of people in low- and middle-income countries. To seek long-term solutions to cope with the global crisis, Vietnam proposes some priorities for FAO and international partners to consider and support member countries, he said. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has expressed wish to learn from Belgium’s experience in green finance as Vietnam's green bond market is now in the early stage of developing a legal framework and launching pilot projects.
Phoc, who led a Vietnamese delegation to Belgium from July 1-4, made the statement during a meeting with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peterghem in Brussels on July 4. Read full story
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of the VNA Vu Viet Trang expressed the honour to host the event and expressed her belief that that the conference will put forth solutions to strongly renovate foreign information work in the coming time, making an important contribution to the national construction and defence as well as enhancing the position and prestige ofVietnam in the international arena. Read full story
- The representative board of Hoa Hao Buddhism in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 held a ceremony to celebrate the religion’s 84th anniversary (May 18, 1939 - 2023).
At the event, Nguyen Van Luong, deputy head of the municipal Department of Religious Affairs, lauded charity activities done by the committee and Hoa Hao Buddhism followers over the past year. He said the activities have reflected compassion and made contributions to the overall outcomes of the city’s social welfare work. Read full story
- The total value of corporate bond issuances was recorded at 42.783 trillion VND (1.86 billion USD) in the first half, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC).
Specifically, there were seven initial public offerings with a total value of 5.521 trillion VND, accounting for 12.9% of the total issuance, and 35 private placements worth 37.262 trillion VND, or 87.1%. Read full story
- Despite a 4.3% reduction in the volume of foreign investment inflows into Vietnam in the first half of the year, experts said there are positive signs when looking into the structure of the investment.
Out of more than 13.43 billion USD worth of foreign investment poured into Vietnam in the first six months of this year, newly-registered capital reached almost 6.5 billion USD, accounting for 48.3% of the total, up 31.3% year on year. Read full story
- The first-ever Vietnam Fisheries Technology Exhibition (FISTECH 2023) opened in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on July 5, featuring around 100 booths from nearly 100 domestic and international firms and organisations.
Introduced at the three-day fair are various aquaculture and seafood processing products, including feed, medicine, additives, machinery, and equipment./. Read full story