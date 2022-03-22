☀️ Morning digest March 22
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hanoi on March 21, describing the latter's official visit to Vietnam as a milestone in bilateral ties.
The Party leader affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring and reinforcing the strategic partnership with Malaysia. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recommended Vietnam and Malaysia capitalise on free trade agreements of which both are members, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
He made the recommendation in Hanoi on March 21 while hosting visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob. Read full story
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob. (Photo: VNA)- The National Assembly of Vietnam has always attached great importance to and actively contributed to the stronger development of the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
While receiving Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob in Hanoi on March 21, Hue said the Malaysian PM’s first visit to Vietnam would help create momentum to further promote and deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on March 21, affirming that the Vietnamese Government always views the WB as a good friend and a highly important development partner.
Appreciating the WB’s active contributions to the country’s socio-economic development, the host leader said the Vietnamese Government welcomes the WB’s initiatives and support for countries in the COVID-19 fight, particularly the provision of 6.2 million USD in non-refundable aid for Vietnam in 2020. Read full story
-A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) headed by Chairman of its Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has joined the forums of young and women parliamentarians as part of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia. Read full story
Passengers wait to handle entry procedures at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.
Replying to reporters’ question about the issue on March 21, Hang said under the Prime Minister’s direction, the MoFA and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies have actively held negotiations and accelerated the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with other countries and territories. Read full story
-The southern province of Binh Duong attracted about 1.6 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2022, 3.6 times higher than that in the same period last year, informed Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh on March 21. Read full story
At the event (Photo: VNA)- The northern province of Dien Bien has signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation with the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (Korcham) and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The cooperation documents, inked at a conference in Dien Bien Phu city on March 21, cover technology transfer in ginseng cultivation and processing and agricultural development, investment attraction and tourism in Dien Bien./. Read full story