☀️ Morning digest on July 6
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Han Duck-soo on July 5, during which the two leaders compared notes on measures to boost the bilateral relations.
This was the first phone talk by the RoK’s PM with a foreign leader since he took office.
PM Chinh affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community. Read full story
-Vietnam’s activities within the framework of the ongoing 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will help the country mobilise international support for its candidacy for the council’s membership for the 2023-2025 term, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.
Viet, who led the Vietnamese delegation to the event, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Geneva, Switzerland, that the country has engaged in specific initiatives, especially those on climate change and the right to food, and issues regarding gender equality. Read full story
-Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on July 5 had an online conversation with Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.
They discussed and agreed on several cooperation orientations in the coming time such as resuming the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels, increasing theoretical, experience and information exchange, and implementing agreements signed during the talks between the two Parties’ senior leaders in December 2021. Read full story
-The General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convened its 48th General Assembly and the 10th general assembly of bishops in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.
Head of the General Confederation, Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong thanked authorities for facilitating the organisation of the events, which take place from July 4-7. Read full story
-A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5 to mark the 246th anniversary of US Independence Day (July 4).
Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-US Friendship Association, the event reflected the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the people of the United States. Read full story
-The Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), in coordination with the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee under the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN), held a mid-term review meeting for the Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative (eighth phase) in Hanoi on July 5.
It was reported at the meeting that 47 out of the total 80 sub-items in the joint initiative have been well implemented as scheduled so far, 15 are underway, six make no progress, and work will start on 12 others in the time ahead.Read full story
-Long Thanh district in the southern province of Dong Nai has handed over more than 93 percent of land required for the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project to its investor, the district People’s Committee said at a meeting on July 5.
Vo Duc Tan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, asked Long Thanh district to mobilise resources and complete compensation and resettlement to basically hand over the total area within this month. Read full story
-The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), in collaboration with UN agencies and the Australian Aid, launched a campaign on July 5 to enhance public awareness of women and children protection, spreading the message of zero tolerance for violence against children and women.
The initiative is built on the 2020 campaign to raise public awareness and change individual and societal behaviour, helping prevent violence before it begins. Read full story
-The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has sent a thank you letter to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for successfully organising Group I matches of AFC Cup 2022 which took place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 24-30.
According to the VFF, in the letter, the AFC highlighted the relentless efforts of the VFF and local organising committee in assuring the success of the matches amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
-The ASEAN 3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) forecasts a 4.3% growth for the ASEAN 3 (Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea) region this year, slightly lower than its previous forecast.
In a quarterly report published on July 5, AMRO said inflation for the region is projected to be 5.2%, up by 1.7 percentage points from April. GDP growth is expected to surge to 4.9% in 2023 and inflation is forecast at 2.8%. Read full story/.
