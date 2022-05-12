☀️ Morning digest on May 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington DC. on May 11 (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington D.C. on May 11 (local time), during his trip to the US. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) meets with the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on May 11 (US time) during his visit to the country. (Photo: VNA)- In a meeting with Meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on May 11 (US time), the PM said that Vietnam expects the US to share its experience in developing the financial market in a healthy, safe, and transparent manner. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh delivered a presentation at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time) as part of activities during his working visit to the US, spotlighting sincerity, trust and responsibility for a better world. Read full story
- The Government of New Zealand has presented 2 million NZD (nearly 1.26 million USD) from its COVID-19 response fund to support Vietnam’s recovery from the pandemic. Read full story
- China’s fishing ban on waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in the East Sea is valueless, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in a recent document sent to coastal localities.
China’s fishing moratorium, lasting from May 1 to August 16, covers different areas, including waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right, and jurisdiction in the East Sea. Read full story
- The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022) opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on May 11.
Some 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors, including those from Japan, the Republic of Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Australia, the US, Belarus and the Czech Republic are participating to the four-day expo - the first pharmaceutical and medical event in the capital in two years, due to the pandemic. Read full story
At the event (Photo: VNA)- The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Executive Board and Council Meetings convened on May 11 on the sidelines of the ongoing SEA Games 31.Read full story./.