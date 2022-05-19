☀️ Morning digest on May 19
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Dien Bien has a high poverty rate, so one of the province's important political tasks is to reduce the rate in the coming time, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on May 18.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)The President said that the province has a particularly important strategic position in terms of economy, society, national defence and security, ecological environment and foreign affairs, adding that it should take advantage of historical and cultural strengths of many local ethnic groups to boost socio-economic development. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 (US time) visited tech giants Intel, Apple and Google in Silicon Valley as part of his US visit.
At the meeting with the Vietnamese Government leader, Intel’s Executive Vice President Keyvan Esfarjani underlined the significant role of Vietnam in the company's supply chains and highlighted Intel Vietnam’s highest quality award in 2021 as an indication of the factory’s excellent human resources.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, centre) visits Apple's headquarters on May 17. (Photo: VNA)At the meeting with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the PM underlined the cooperation in trade, investment and finance as the driving force for a robust US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership.
During PM Chinh's visit to Google headquarter, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google, said the corporation wants to make its higher contribution to Vietnam’s economic growth and a sustainable digital eco-system. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and visiting Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin held talks in Hanoi on May 18, sharing view on the need for their countries to further intensify overall relations and parliamentary ties so as to step up the strategic partnership.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin in Hanoi on May 18. (Photo: VNA)Speaker Tan, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, thanked the country for supporting Singapore in COVID-19 response, noting the two countries’ cooperation and mutual assistance are growing even more strongly. Read full story
- Disciplinary measures have been issued for current and former officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) for previous wrongdoings.
The decisions were made at the 15th session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission on May 16 and 17. Read full story
- Maritime and aviation security and safety in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) is extremely important for countries in the region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien made the comment while delivering a speech at the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM ) in Phnom Penh on May 18. Read full story
- Vietnam advanced to the women’s football final at SEA Games 31 after securing a 1 - 0 win over Myanmar in the semifinal at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh province on May 18 evening.
Captain Huynh Nhu of Vietnam (in red) and Khin Thai Wai of Myanmar vie for the ball in the semifinal on May 18. (Photo: VNA)As soon as the match started, Vietnamese players launched continual attacks, but Myanmar managed to deal with those offences./. Read full story