Politics Singaporean, Vietnamese legislatures to strengthen cooperation Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin affirmed that relations between Singapore and Vietnam have been deepened when he granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter on May 18.

Politics President works with leaders of Dien Bien province Dien Bien has a high poverty rate, so one of the province's important political tasks is to reduce the rate in the coming time, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on May 18.

Videos NA Chairman holds talks with Singaporean counterpart On May 18, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Incumbent, former science, health, securities officials disciplined Disciplinary measures have been issued for current and former officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) for previous wrongdoings.