☀️ Morning digest on May 9
The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- Leaders of Vietnam have extended their sympathies to their Cuban counterparts over huge human and asset losses caused by a massive explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana capital city on May 6.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent their sympathies to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders will attend a special ASEAN-US summit marking the 45th founding anniversary of the relations between the two sides in Washington D.C. on May 12-13, at the invitation of US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
On this occasion, a delegation of Vietnam led by PM Chinh will visit the US and the United Nations from May 11 to 17, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story
– The 13th Party Central Committee looked into a project reviewing the 20-year implementation of a resolution on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy during its fifth plenum on May 7. The resolution was adopted at the fifth plenum of the ninth Party Central Committee. Read full story
- The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened its 12th conference on May 8 to discuss its draft report on the summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd meeting.
In his remarks, President of the Committee Do Van Chien affirmed the importance of the report, adding that comments will be taken into account for its completion. Read full story
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has expressed her confidence in the growth of the Vietnam-Denmark relations toward new heights toward comprehensiveness and effectiveness, at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador, Luong Thanh Nghi, following a ceremony to receive his letter of credentials.
The queen also showed her delight at the development of the bilateral diplomatic ties since its establishment in 1971 across myriad sectors, from traditional socio-political-economic affairs to new arenas of climate change and green growth. Read full story
- The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its crude oil output reached 3.63 million tonnes in the first four months of this year, surpassing the set target by 23 percent. The group’s revenue in the period was estimated at 292.6 trillion VND (12.74 billion USD), up 62 percent on-year and exceeding the goal by 62 percent. Read full story
– A Vietnam Airlines flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur landed safely at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi at night on May 7, making it the first operated by the national flag carrier between the two capitals after 26 months due to COVID-19 pandemic.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders will attend a special ASEAN-US summit marking the 45th founding anniversary of the relations between the two sides in Washington D.C. on May 12-13, at the invitation of US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
On this occasion, a delegation of Vietnam led by PM Chinh will visit the US and the United Nations from May 11 to 17, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story
– The 13th Party Central Committee looked into a project reviewing the 20-year implementation of a resolution on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy during its fifth plenum on May 7. The resolution was adopted at the fifth plenum of the ninth Party Central Committee. Read full story
- The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee convened its 12th conference on May 8 to discuss its draft report on the summary of opinions and recommendations by voters and people for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 3rd meeting.
In his remarks, President of the Committee Do Van Chien affirmed the importance of the report, adding that comments will be taken into account for its completion. Read full story
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has expressed her confidence in the growth of the Vietnam-Denmark relations toward new heights toward comprehensiveness and effectiveness, at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador, Luong Thanh Nghi, following a ceremony to receive his letter of credentials.
The queen also showed her delight at the development of the bilateral diplomatic ties since its establishment in 1971 across myriad sectors, from traditional socio-political-economic affairs to new arenas of climate change and green growth. Read full story
- The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its crude oil output reached 3.63 million tonnes in the first four months of this year, surpassing the set target by 23 percent. The group’s revenue in the period was estimated at 292.6 trillion VND (12.74 billion USD), up 62 percent on-year and exceeding the goal by 62 percent. Read full story
– A Vietnam Airlines flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur landed safely at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi at night on May 7, making it the first operated by the national flag carrier between the two capitals after 26 months due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency in Kuala Lumpur, Hoang Minh Tri, head of the airlines’ branch in Malaysia, said there will be three flights on the route per week. Read full story
- Global website US News has released its 2021 global education rankings, with Vietnam placed 59th, up five notches compared to 2020. In 2020, Vietnam was in the 64th position out of 73 countries in the rankings. The top 10 countries in the 2021 global rankings are the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Read full story/.
- Global website US News has released its 2021 global education rankings, with Vietnam placed 59th, up five notches compared to 2020. In 2020, Vietnam was in the 64th position out of 73 countries in the rankings. The top 10 countries in the 2021 global rankings are the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Read full story/.