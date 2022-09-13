Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin in Hanoi on September 12 following the welcome ceremony the same day.



The two leaders noted with pleasure satisfactory results of bilateral economic cooperation despite COVID-19 pandemic, saying that two-way trade hit 9.5 billion USD last year, up 79% year-on-year. Vietnam invested in 188 projects worth 2.8 billion USD in Cambodia, becoming the biggest ASEAN investor and the fifth largest in Cambodia.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat (Photo: VNA)



During his reception in Hanoi on September 12 for Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, Chinh suggested the two countries’ relevant agencies work closely together to restructure supply chain and ensure cyber security in the process of digital economic development.



- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, paid a working visit to Japan from September 9-12.



During her stay, Mai, who is also President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, met with Japanese President of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Toshihiro Nikai, and Tsutomu Takebe, Special Advisor to the alliance.



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong co-chaired the fourth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra on September 12.



They affirmed determination to strengthen bilateral strategic partnership on the back of long-standing friendship and cooperation.





Chairing a conference in Hanoi on September 12, PM Chinh said amid rapid and uncertain developments in the world, Vietnam has maintained macro-economic stability, controlled inflation and promoted growth. Political stability, social safety and order have been kept while external relations and global integration have been expanded.

- Vietnam’s seafood exports to Russia have sharply recovered after many months of interruptions due to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, surging 36% in July and 98% in August, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).





In the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam's aquatic exports to Russia fetched over 94 million USD, down 20% compared to the same period last year.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

- The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) held the ninth international seminar on socialism in Hanoi on September 12, featuring the socialism model in the new context of the era.



The event is held annually in rotation by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences (LASES) and the VASS.

- An exhibition featuring paintings by retired journalists of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12 on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the VNA (September 15, 1945 - 2022).



On display are 70 art works with a variety of themes such as still life, landscape, portrait and abstract./.

