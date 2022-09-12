Politics Singapore wishes to further enhance strategic partnership with Vietnam Vietnam is an important economic partner of Singapore in the region and Singapore wishes to further develop its strategic partnership with Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore Heng Swee Keat.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Japan: Party official A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, paid a working visit to Japan from September 9-12.

Politics Military officer promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Phung Si Tan has been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Politics Israeli official commends Vietnam's development achievements Deputy Minister in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Abir Kara praised Vietnam's development achievements at a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on September 11 to mark the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).