☕ Afternoon briefing on September 12
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 12.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 12 to continue seeking measures for keeping macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, boosting growth, and ensuring major balances of the economy in the current context. The conference gathered ministers, heads of ministries and sectors, economists, and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam. It followed a meeting on July 28 between the Government and some ministries and sectors that also discussed short- and long-term solutions to achieve the targets. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 12 demanded stronger actions in fire prevention and control be taken while people be put at the centre of the work. He made the request at a national teleconference that looked into fire safety and the five-year implementation of the Government’s Decree No 83/2017/ND-CP on rescue and the firefighting force. Read full story
– The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee kicked off its 15th meeting in Hanoi on September 12, with a focus on the parliament and committee’s supervisory activities and preparations for the NA’s fourth session. NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the 15th meeting will discuss issues to be submitted to the NA’s fourth session this October, including supervision results of the implementation of policies and legal regulations on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention during the 2016 - 2021 term; reports on the performance of the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy; the Government’s reports on corruption prevention and control; the fight against crimes and law violations; and the law enforcement in 2022. Read full story
– Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieu. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Dr. Ely Ratner, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, co-chaired the Vietnam-US defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on September 12. After one year of being postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's dialogue focused on evaluating the outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation so far and defining directions of partnership in the coming years. Read full story
– Professor Gu Yuanyang, former Director of the World Economic and Political Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has spoke highly of Vietnam’s strong recovery and future development prospects, saying that Vietnam has contained COVID-19 resurgence and boasted an impressive economic growth. Though adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has upheld the primacy of the socialist regime to adopt suitable COVID-19 prevention and social-economic development measures, he told Nhan Dan (People's) Newspaper’s resident correspondents, noting that thanks to such efforts, the country has become a bright spot in economic growth. Such a success was not common, he said. Read full story
– Trade turnover between Vietnam and Laos hit 1.076 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 27% compared to the same period last year. Of this, Vietnamese exports to Laos were valued at 414.5 million USD, up 1.37% year-on-year, while its imports from Laos reached 662 million USD, a rise of 50.7% year-on-year. Read full story
Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin and the Cambodian NA delegation visit Viettel on September 12. (Photo: VNA)- Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Heng Samrin and the Cambodian NA delegation on September 12 visited the Military Telecommunications & Industry Corporation (Viettel). Receiving the Cambodian guests, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieu. Gen. Vu Hai San said Viettel is a leading Vietnamese firm in investing abroad, including Cambodia, expressing his hope that Cambodia will create favourable conditions for the firm in its operation, contributing to the socio-economic development of Cambodia and the development of the ties between the two countries. Read full story
