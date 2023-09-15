Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, conduct bilateral activities in the US and pay an official visit to Brazil from September 17-26, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The PM's visit to Brazil will be made at the invitation of President Lula da Silva. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamchen Vongphosy that Vietnam always attaches great importance to and give the highest priority to maintaining and developing its special relationship with Laos, considering it as a valuable asset with an important role in the revolutionary cause in each country.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) shakes hands with Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamchen Vongphosy. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Khamchen, who is also head of the Committee for Laos-Vietnam Cooperation in Hanoi on September 14, PM Chinh asked the two Ministries of Planning and Investment and the two cooperation committees to work more closely together and urge other ministries, sectors and localities to actively promote their collaboration mechanisms, while strengthening the efficiency of the cooperation committee mechanism. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

PM Chinh congratulated Houngboungnuang on his excellent performance during the tenure and the honour of being awarded Vietnam’s first-class Labour Order in recognition of his important contributions to fostering Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, President of the IPU Board of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians Dan Carden, and President of the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians Cynthia Lopez Castro.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (fifth from left) and delegates at the reception. (Photo: VNA)

Hue affirmed that the Vietnamese NA highly values the role played by the IPU - a prestigious multilateral organisation in the world that operates with the goals of peace, cooperation, development, democracy, human rights, gender equality, progress and social justice. Read full story



- Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam met with Chen Wenqing, Politburo member and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Beijing on September 14.

Chen hailed the outcomes of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of China with Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security and wished that in the near future, both sides would continue stepping up cooperation in areas of strength, particularly in the fight against crimes, to implement common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and further reinforcing their cooperative ties. Read full story



- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will partner closely with ministries, agencies and localities to work with the US’s agencies and localities to specify cooperation areas mentioned in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating the Vietnam-US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.



She made the statement during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 14, in response to reporters’ queries about the ministry’s activities to help Vietnamese firms navigate the US market in order to implement the joint statement. Read full story



- Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional economic connection and cooperation on the basis of ensuring the principles of equality, cooperation, mutual benefit and mutual respect, in accordance with international law and the UN Chapter, towards contributing to the common development and prosperity of all countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said on September 14.



Responding to reporters’ queries regarding cooperation between Vietnam and China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years at the ministry’s regular press conference, Hang informed that Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung attended the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong, China on September 13 - 14. Read full story



- Vietnam always rolls out red carpet for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China) to invest in the country in the spirit of “harmonising interests and sharing risks”, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said while attending the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on September 13.



Describing the Vietnam – China cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) significant to bolstering regional connectivity, Dung said that his ministry and China’s National Development and Reform Commission are accelerating negotiations for the plan to connect the “Two Corridors, One Belt” initiative with the BRI. Read full story



- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 14 held the awarding ceremony for the sixth annual press photo contest titled “Khoanh Khac Vang” (Golden Moment), as part of the celebrations for its 78th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945 - 2023).

VNA General Director and Chairwoman of the Award Council Vu Viet Trang (R) presents the special prize to a representative of author Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, VNA General Director and Chairwoman of the Award Council Vu Viet Trang said, with the values of photo information in press activities, VNA in its capacity as the national key press agency launched the contest named “Khoanh Khac Vang” (Golden Moment)./. Read full story



