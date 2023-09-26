☀️ Morning digest September 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam always treasures and wishes to strengthen its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Bulgaria, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told his Bulgarian counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov in Sofia on September 25 (local time).
At the talks, which took place following an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese top legislator, Zhelyazkov affirmed that Hue’s visit is of significance as it marks a new step in the relations between the two countries.Read full story
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions in Sofia on September 25 for M&A Director of Bulgaria’s SoPharma Group Dimitar Naydenov, and Managing Director in Bulgaria headquarters of Denmark’s DSV Group Krasimira Vandeva.
At these meetings, Hue said one of the focuses of his official visit is to seek opportunities and promote trade, investment and business activities between Vietnamese and Bulgarian enterprises in particular and others in Europe. Read full story
- Vietnam is a trustworthy partner and loyal friend of Bulgaria, affirmed President Rumen Radev while hosting visiting National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Sofia on September 25.
In response, the top Vietnamese legislator stated Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship with countries in Central and Eastern Europe, with Bulgaria being a priority partner. Read full story
- Vietnam always treasures and wishes to strengthen its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Bulgaria, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told his Bulgarian counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov in Sofia on September 25 (local time).
At the talks, which took place following an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese top legislator, Zhelyazkov affirmed that Hue’s visit is of significance as it marks a new step in the relations between the two countries.Read full story
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions in Sofia on September 25 for M&A Director of Bulgaria’s SoPharma Group Dimitar Naydenov, and Managing Director in Bulgaria headquarters of Denmark’s DSV Group Krasimira Vandeva.
At these meetings, Hue said one of the focuses of his official visit is to seek opportunities and promote trade, investment and business activities between Vietnamese and Bulgarian enterprises in particular and others in Europe. Read full story
- Vietnam is a trustworthy partner and loyal friend of Bulgaria, affirmed President Rumen Radev while hosting visiting National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Sofia on September 25.
In response, the top Vietnamese legislator stated Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship with countries in Central and Eastern Europe, with Bulgaria being a priority partner. Read full story
At the decision hand-over ceremony. (Photo: VNA)- The Ministry of National Defence on September 25 handed over the State President’s decisions to three officers, who will join the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
The three are Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen My Hanh, and Captain Pham Thi Mai Ngan, who will work at UNISFA, and Major Hoang Van Kien, who will go to UNMISS. Read full story
- General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang held talks with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta in Hanoi on September 25.
Welcoming the PL leader and his entourage, Trang briefed the guests on the VNA’s role as a key multimedia news agency in Vietnam as well as its bold steps to accelerate digital transformation. Read full story
- A Cuban high-level delegation headed by President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on September 25 visited the Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in the central province of Quang Binh’s Dong Hoi city, which was built in 1973 following then President Fidel Castro's visit to the region.
Welcoming the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial delegation of NA deputies Vu Dai Thang highlighted Quang Binh’s appreciation of Cuba’s affection and assistance for the province and the liberated zone in South Vietnam during the fiercest days of the struggle. Read full story
- The Union of Friendship Organisations in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City jointly organised a ceremony on September 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands (1973-2023).
Addressing the function, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien reviewed developments of the bilateral relations over the past 50 years, saying Can Tho has organised diverse activities to celebrate the anniversary. Read full story
- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) recently approved a master plan for the upcoming fourth working session, scheduled for October 10 - 18, with the European Commission (EC) inspection team over the country’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The team will consist of representatives of the EC’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) and Delegation in Vietnam. Read full story
- SKC Co. of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is planning to build a factory in Vietnam to produce materials for biodegradable plastics, as it pushes to expand the eco-friendly materials business.
SKC, a chemical unit under the energy-to-telecom conglomerate SK Group, said on September 25 that the factory of Ecovance, a joint venture between SKC and two other RoK partners, will be established in Vietnam's northeastern city of Hai Phong to manufacture polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), a biodegradable co-polymer widely used as feedstock for general plastics. Read full story
This result gives Vietnam a significant advantage in the race to earn a ticket to the quarterfinals./. Read full story