Environment Quang Nam working to protect endangered animals A number of valuable fauna species were recently spotted on Hon Do Mountain in Nui Thanh district, central Quang Nam province, head of the provincial Forest Protection Sub-department Tran Van Thu said on January 5.

Environment Quang Nam province sets up national park The central province of Quang Nam has announced a decision to establish the Song Thanh National Park based on the Song Thanh Nature Reserve.

Environment Localities asked to act urgently to tackle air pollution The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide to roll out urgent solutions to control air pollution and promptly address any “hotspots”.

Environment HCM City to save 2 percent power by 2025 HCM City has set a target to save at least 2 percent of its total energy consumption each year in the 2021-2025 period.