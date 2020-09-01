Business Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat airport to finish by year-end Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on September 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,195 VND per USD on September 1, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vinh Long steps up socio-economic development The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is taking synchronous measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic and step up socio-economic development, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi.

Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau among top localities in FDI attraction during 2016-2020 The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau was one of the leading localities in attracting investment during 2016-2020, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Cong Vinh has said.