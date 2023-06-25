The family of Nguyen Van Chuc is one of five households in Suoi Co hamlet in Cao Son commune, Luong Son district, who have sustained the Muong ethnic minority group’s traditional “do” paper making for many years.

Chuc said that, in the past, people used “do” paper to write couplets and calligraphy or create artworks. Several decades ago, all of Suoi Co hamlet was engaged in the production of “do” paper. However, due to difficulties in selling products, the number of “do” paper-making households fell from dozens to just five, including Chuc’s family, who often practice the craft after the harvest.

Beyond selling well ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, “do” paper has also won favour from travel companies, as well as individuals and enterprises in countries like Japan and France, thanks to its high aesthetic value.

Though “do” paper production is not the main local livelihood, it is still a source of stable income.



Luong Son district is developing a plan for implementing suitable policies to help families in Suoi Co hamlet develop livelihoods and preserve the Muong ethnic minority group’s traditional “do” paper making. It also aims to create a trademark for the product, and form a craft village so as to develop a site for experiential tourism and help improve local incomes./.

