Mural street in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City
A mural project entitled “Beautiful Vietnam” has been carried out along Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, brightening up the street and dazzling both local people and visitors.
Ho Chi Minh Youth Union members work together to paint the murals along Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
The “Beautiful Vietnam” mural project was co-conducted by the Nippon Paint Vietnam Company Limited and two Youth Unions, one from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the other from Sai Gon University. (Photo: VNA)
Murals add to the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
The murals have brightened up Nguyen Huu Canh Street. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Huu Canh Street has been given a new look with the eye-catching murals. (Photo: VNA)