Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM+ Working Group meeting Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) via videoconference on April 7.

Politics Infographic Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Secretary General of National Assembly Bui Van Cuong Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.