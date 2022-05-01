NA leader attends 60th anniversary celebration of high school in Nghe An
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony marking the 60th founding anniversary of the Nguyen Duy Trinh High School in Nghi Loc district of central Nghe An province on May 1.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second, right) presents the first-class Labour Order to the Nguyen Duy Trinh High School on May 1. (Photo: VNA)
Recalling the school’s history, Rector Hoang Thi Kim Lien said the school was initially named the Nghi Loc High School and was renamed in 2011 after late Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Duy Trinh - an eminent leader of the Party and revolution of Vietnam, an excellent diplomat, and a loyal disciple of late President Ho Chi Minh.
She noted throughout its 60-year history, thousands of the school’s students left for battlefields, with over 200 of them laying down their lives for the sake of the Fatherland’s independence and freedom. Many others have become senior leaders of the Party and State, generals in armed forces, scientists, technicians, teachers, writers, poets, artists, or successful entrepreneurs and skilled workers.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Hue presented the first-class Labour Order to the school and scholarships to 60 disadvantaged students with outstanding academic results. This is the second time the school has been bestowed with the first-class Labour Order.
On this occasion, the school and many of its teachers were also honoured with merit certificates by the Nghe An administration and the Ministry of Education and Training.
The Fund for the Poor of Nghe An presented gifts to disadvantaged students while the provincial Department of Education and Training donated 100 million VND (over 4,300 USD) to the school’s education promotion fund. The Sun Group also donated 10 billion VND to help improve school infrastructure./.