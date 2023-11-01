Nam Dinh pledges support for Singaporean investors: provincial leader
The northern province of Nam Dinh commits to creating favourable conditions, simplifying administrative procedures, and providing support in the framework of the State regulations for Singaporean investors, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc has said.
Hosting a reception for a delegation from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on November 1, Tuc highlighted the success of businesses is the province’s success, and said he considered foreign investors honourable citizens of the locality.
Nam Dinh boasts huge potential to lure foreign investments thanks to its strategic position in the south of the Red River Delta, long coastal line, high-quality human resources, stable economic growth, competitive production costs, and good transport infrastructure, he said. Large Singaporean groups are studying investment models in the province, including Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park JSC and Sunrise Material Group.
Once the provincial master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 gets approval from the Prime Minister, it will help open up a new space for local economic development, with industrial parks and economic zones ready to serve the demand of investors.
Describing Singapore as an open economy with many global-scale cooperation agreements, Tuc recommends the SBF in Vietnam help Nam Dinh popularise its investment climate, and arrange visits to the locality for Singaporean firms.
He expressed his hope that Nam Dinh will receive more Singaporean investments in the fields of the province’s priorities such as infrastructure development at industrial zones and clusters, engineering, electricity, electronics, IT, pharmaceuticals, and tourism development.
Director of the SBF in Vietnam Amy Wee said the federation has more than 29,000 members, many of whom have shown interest in expanding operations in Vietnam across the fields of production, education, health care and trade. In the past four years, it has supported more than 1,500 Singaporean enterprises to invest and set up businesses in Vietnam, she added.
Impressed by Nam Dinh’s vibrant development, Amy Wee affirmed that the federation will enhance popularisation of the province so that more Singaporean corporations can gain insights into its business environment and promote investments in the province./.