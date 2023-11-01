Business HCM City: Industrial production sees high consumption index over 10 months Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production has been trending upward between January and October, with high consumption indexes on some of its major products, and in some industrial sectors.

Business Quality–based branding of fruits and vegetables to tap opportunities of UKVFTA for export expansion Quality and brand are recognised as decisive factors for Vietnam’s fruits and vegetables to tap the opportunities from the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and expand export to this highly demanding market, said Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (Vinafruit).

Business Petrol prices go up on November 1 The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on November 1 decided to continue raising the retail prices of petrol products.