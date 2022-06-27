National women's football team leaves for training in France
The national women's football team on June 27 departed for France for a short training session right before entering the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, which is expected to take place in the Philippines in early July.
Head coach Mai Duc Chung said he is satisfied with the training results of the whole team so far.
A total of 25 players are heading for the training in France and the AFF tournament. The group is scheduled to move to the Philippines on July 2.
The championship will run from July 4-17, with the participation of a record 11 teams.
The Vietnamese footballers are set meet their opponents from Myanmar, Timor Leste, Laos and Cambodia in Group B.
Vietnam are current champions after defeating Thailand in the finals of the AFF Cup 2019./.