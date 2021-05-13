Health Deputy PM stresses prevention of COVID-19 transmission in IPs Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam has asked localities to do their best to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading in factories, especially at industrial parks (IPs).

Health Health Ministry receives 10,000 COVID-19 test kits Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan received 10,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits donated by the Ampharco U.S.A Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 12.

Health Additional 19 local COVID-19 infections recorded Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19, including 19 local infections and three imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the last six hours to 12:00 on May 12, according to the Ministry of Health. ​

Health HCM City steps up COVID-19 preventive measures There have been no more cases of COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City since one person was diagnosed with it at Tan Son Nhat Airport in February, but the city Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health said the risk of an outbreak remains high.