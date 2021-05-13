Nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Vietnam this weekend
Illustrative image (Source: Internet)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on May 13 that 1.682 million doses of AstraZenceca COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Vietnam on May 16.
Long said that the vaccine, supplied by COVAX Facility via the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), will be distributed to all agencies and localities to speed up the vaccination programme.
The official affirmed that the ministry has been seeking other sources of vaccines and implementing comprehensive measures to ensure safe vaccination.
As of May 13, 62 localities nationwide have completed their vaccination plans with more than 942,030 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine injected into frontline medical staff, people involving in COVID-19 prevention and control activities as well as military and public security officers.
Vietnam has documented 2,213 domestically-transmitted infections and 1,445 imported cases so far. As many as 643 new cases were recorded since the latest outbreak hit the nation on April 27./.