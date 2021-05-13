Health Health Ministry receives 10,000 COVID-19 test kits Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan received 10,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits donated by the Ampharco U.S.A Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 12.

Health Additional 19 local COVID-19 infections recorded Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19, including 19 local infections and three imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the last six hours to 12:00 on May 12, according to the Ministry of Health. ​

Health HCM City steps up COVID-19 preventive measures There have been no more cases of COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City since one person was diagnosed with it at Tan Son Nhat Airport in February, but the city Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health said the risk of an outbreak remains high.

Health Vietnam needs to prepare worst-case scenario for COVID-19: health official The worst-case scenarios in the fight against COVID-19 should be prepared so as to ensure that Vietnam will not have to experience the worst, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.