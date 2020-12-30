Society Outstanding ethnic minority students honoured Some 122 outstanding students from ethnic minority groups in 47 localities were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 29.

Society Workers in industrial zones face dual challenges amid pandemic Workers, especially in industrial zones, are encountering dual challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic: keeping their job in uncertain times while continuing to demand that their rights and entitlements remain protected, the deputy head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Vietnam said.

Society Noi Bai airport’s upgraded runway ready for operation The upgrade of runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will be put into operation by 0:00 on December 31 to meet the peak travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Programmes encouraging local women to remain in Lao Cai Thanks to support programmes on improving quality of life in rural areas, the number of women leaving their hometowns in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to seek work elsewhere has declined significantly.