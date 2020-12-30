Nearly 280 Vietnamese brought home from Europe
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden were flown back to Vietnam on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at the arrangement of Vietnamese and foreign agencies on December 29-30.
Passengers on the flight included under-18 children, the elderly, the sick, and students who finished their study and others in difficult circumstances.
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Germany’s Frankfurt sent staff members to the airport to help the citizens with boarding procedures.
To ensure health for the citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were applied during the flight. After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, all crew members and passengers on the flight were given health checks and sent to quarantine in accordance with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will be arranged based on citizens’ wish, the developments of the pandemic and domestic quarantine capacity./.