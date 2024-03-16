Environment Quang Nam launches biodiversity exhibition, wildlife campaign An exhibition on biodiversity and a meeting in response to a campaign on acting for wildlife opened in the central province of Quang Nam on March 5.

Environment Vietnam, France exchange funding agreement for climate change projects A ceremony took place in Hanoi on March 15 to exchange the agreement signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the French Development Agency (AFD) to fund two projects worth 72.3 million EUR (80 million USD) in Vietnam.

Environment USAID-funded coastal habitat conservation in Mekong Delta kicked start A project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to conserve coastal habitat in the Mekong Delta region was launched at a ceremony in Kien Giang on March 15.

Environment Vietnam, Canada promote cooperation in climate change response, renewable energy Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change Catherine Stewart and Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on March 14.