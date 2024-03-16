Nearly 4,000ha of forest in Ca Mau at extreme fire risk
Among the over 33,000ha of drought-hit forest in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, more than 13,530ha has fire potential rated as “dangerous” (Level 4) and nearly 4,000ha “extremely dangerous” (Level 5), local authorities said.
People take part in a fire drill. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The forest protection sub-department under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said on March 15 that most the drought-hit forests are located in the areas of the U Minh Ha forestry company, the U Minh Ha National Park, the forest protection unit of Hon Khoai Island, and U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts.
Those at high fire risk concentrate in the areas of the U Minh Ha forestry company, the U Minh Ha National Park; Khanh Binh Tay Bac and Tran Hoi communes of Tran Van Thoi district; and Khanh An, Khanh Lam, and Nguyen Phich communes of U Minh district.
Le Van Hai, head of the forest protection sub-department, said this year’s dry season is forecast to witness the El Nino phenomenon and prolonged heat, leading to more severe water scarcity compared to the same period last year.
Water levels of canals in U Minh Ha Forest are now less than 1 metre, and below 1.5 - 2 metres in some other areas. Meanwhile, there remain over two months before the dry season ends. This will heighten risks of forest fire as well as water shortages for firefighting, he noted.
However, forest owners have readied fire prevention and control plans and also held fire drills, Hai said, adding that the sub-department has also instructed forest owners, localities, and local residents to engage in the work.
Ca Mau hasn’t recorded any forest fires over the last three dry seasons./.