Nepal wants to boost trade-economic ties with Vietnam
Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented his credential letter to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel in the capital city of Kathmandu, during which he pledges to do his best to enhance relations between Vietnam and Nepal across fields.
During a meeting with the Nepalese President after the ceremony on August 17, Hai talked about great advantages in promoting relations between the two countries in the coming time, including the friendly cooperation, mutual support, common values in building the country and connection of Buddhism.
The diplomat, however, also pointed out limitations in cooperation between the two countries at present, noting that trade ties still remains modest, at under 100 million USD per year.
He affirmed his commitment to making every effort, and working closely with relevant ministries and sectors and the business communities of the two countries to further promote all-around ties in the coming time, in accordance with the strengths of the two sides.
For his part, President Paudel agreed with the Vietnamese diplomat on limitations of the current relations between the two countries, and his proposals regarding developing an effective partnership between the two countries.
He emphasised his hope for the early opening of direct flights between Vietnam and Nepal to promote bilateral tourism, economic and trade cooperation, and called on Vietnamese businesses to increase investment in Nepal.
On the occasion, Ambassador Hai also had meetings with leaders of the Party and State of Nepal, and representatives of Nepalese businesses.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai (L) and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda (Photo: VNA)
During a courtesy call to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), the diplomat affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to further step up the traditional friendship with Nepal.
He updated the host on Vietnam's new e-visa policy, stressing that this is an opportunity to enhance tourism and economic cooperation between the two countries.
PM Dahal informed the Vietnamese ambassador on the Nepal Government's efforts to reform and facilitate the business environment to attract foreign investors, including those from Vietnam.
During his meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Dev Raj Ghimire, Ambassador Hai highly valued he role of parliamentary diplomacy in cooperation between the two countries, expressing the Vietnamese side's desire to increase delegation exchanges, and share law making experience between the two legislative bodies.
Speaking highly of Vietnam's importance, Ghimire affirmed his desire to further promote cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments, saying that he will create favourable conditions for the Government of Nepal to carry out cooperation activities with Vietnam.
Addressing a business meeting organized by the Nepal - Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NVCCI) , the Vietnamese diplomat briefed participants on opportunities for economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Southeast Asian nations.
Deepak Malhotra, President of NVCCI underlined the urgency of establishing direct air routes between the two nations to meet the travel demand of Nepalese people to Vietnam as well ass from Vietnam to other countries in the region./.