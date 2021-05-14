Nepalese media praises Vietnam’s steps to limit COVID-19 impacts
Nepalese newswire peoplesreview.com.np on May 12 ran an article praising Vietnam’s decisive steps to minimise both health and economic outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nepalese newswire peoplesreview.com.np on May 12 ran an article praising Vietnam’s decisive steps to minimise both health and economic outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wrote that Vietnam effectively combated the pandemic thanks to the Government’s quick and decisive action while public compliance with precautionary measures, including social distancing, was adopted,
Factories focused on building medical supplies, preventing health centres from lacking personal protective equipment and ventilators, it said.
According to the article, Vietnam’s economy is resilient, expanding by 2.91 percent in 2020 – one of the world’s highest growth rates – and is projected to grow by 6.5 percent in 2021.
And before COVID-19, the country has made significant progress in public finance integration. The construction of these financial, external, and financial buffers before the epidemic made Vietnam more resilient to shock.
COVID-19 worsened their liquidity and soluble position by raising financial stability concerns through bank exposure. The monetary, financial, and financial sector policies implemented by the Government have helped reduce corporate defaults and the immediate risks to the general public, it added./.