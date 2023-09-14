Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam on September 13 presents his credentials to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander. (Photo: VNA)

The Hague (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam on September 13 presented his credentials to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander.

The King wished the Ambassador fine successes in his term of office, and told Nam about his visit to Vietnam in 2011, as well as outstanding developments and great achievements in the relationship between the two countries in recent past.

He expressed his hope that the bilateral relationship will develop even stronger.

Nam affirmed that Vietnam and the Netherlands today have become important and priority partners of each other.

The two countries established their strategic partnership on climate change adaptation and water management in 2010, and strategic partnership on sustainable agriculture and food security in 2014, and their leaders upgraded the bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership in 2019.

Nam emphasised that for the last 50 years, the two countries have cultivated and developed their relations, showing their strong determination to promote cooperation in various fields to achieve sustainable development goals and respond effectively to global challenges.

He said that the Netherlands has just become a development partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the recent 43rd ASEAN Summit, a further demonstration of the commitment by the European country to strengthening further cooperation with ASEAN in the areas it has strength such as training, cyber security, science and technology, security and maritime safety.

On this occasion, the diplomat conveyed State President Vo Van Thuong's greetings and invitation to the King, Queen, and royal family of the Netherlands to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time./.