New COVID-19 infections decrease in Laos, Cambodia
In Laos (Photo: thestar.com.my)
Vientiane (VNA) – The COVID-19 pandemic in Laos has been gradually controlled with new infection cases falling, especially in major cities.
The Lao Health Ministry on May 11 announced that there were 35 new infections in the past 24 hours, including nine in Vientiane, five imported in Champasak and 20 in Tonpheung district of Bokeo province bordering China.
So far, Laos has recorded 1,362 infections, 297 of them have recovered and one death.
Meanwhile, the Cambodian Health Ministry reported that the number of new cases decreased on the third consecutive day, reaching 480 on May 11, raising the total to 20,223. Of which, 8,170 have been given all-clear from the virus.
Earlier on May 10, Australia signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide an additional aid of 3.15 million USD to help Cambodia mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.
Also on May 11, Cambodia received the third batch of Sinovac vaccine with 500,000 doses from China.
The nation has so far received more than 4 million doses of vaccines, including 1.7 million doses of Sinopharm aided by the Chinese Government, 2 million Sinovac doses bought from China and 324,000 AstraZenica through COVAX Facility.
To date, more than 1.8 million Cambodians have been vaccinated against COVID-19./.