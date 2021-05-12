World COVID-19 continues spreading in Cambodia, reducing in Laos The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 8 reported 538 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infection so far to 18,717, including 7,340 recoveries.

ASEAN Thailand, Indonesia look to buy more COVID-19 vaccines Thailand and Indonesia have planned to buy more COVID-19 vaccines, while Singapore decided to stop accepting new entry applications for work pass holders from higher-risk countries or regions amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many Southeast Asian nations.

ASEAN Southeast Asian nations step up measures against COVID-19 The Cambodian government has introduced a “strategic plan for COVID-19 vaccination campaign to build socio-economic resilience in Cambodia by 2021” in a bid to accelerate the vaccination of all people aged 18 and over in high-priority areas.