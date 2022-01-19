New plant species discovered in Thua Thien-Hue
A new species of flowering plant named My nhuy rang cua in Vietnamese has been discovered by scientists and forest rangers in the Phong Dien nature reserve in the central province of Thua-Thien Hue, reported the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.
My nhuy rang cua, scientifically named Deinostigma serratum (Source: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A new species of flowering plant named My nhuy rang cua in Vietnamese has been discovered by scientists and forest rangers in the Phong Dien nature reserve in the central province of Thua-Thien Hue, reported the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.
Le Ngoc Tuan, director of the provincial forest protection department, said the discovery took place in December 2020, with the species scientifically named Deinostigma serratum. It was found growing on wet cliffs, areas around waterfalls and stream banks near the Rao Trang River.
Tuan said that it took more than a year from the date of discovery for the team to receive confirmation from research institutes around the world due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
It is a good news for scientists and forest protectors, as it proves the biodiversity in the Phong Dien nature reserve, Tuan said with delight./.