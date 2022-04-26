New quarantine process helps ease congestion at Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
A new medical quarantine process at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has helped ease congestion amid the rising number of passengers in recent days.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
According to the city’s Department of Health, the airport handles 40 inbound flights each day carrying from 4,000-4,500 passengers.
Following the Ministry of Health’s regulations, all passengers arriving in Vietnam by air must show negative COVID-19 test results and make health declarations on the website tokhaiyte.vn, which has led to congestion, especially when several flights land at the same time.
Meanwhile, many passengers fail to make health declarations before boarding or encounter problems during the process.
To deal with the issue, since April 25, the city’s Department of Health has applied measures to renovate the process at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, including the exemption COVID-19 test checks.
As airlines are required to ensure all passengers are negative for COVID-19, the department asked the city’s Centre for Disease Control to skip this process at the airport.
The department requested the airport to regulate passengers’ movements upon their arrival. Those who successfully make their health declarations will follow a separate stream to complete immigration procedures. Meanwhile, those who have yet to do so can make their declarations while moving from the plane to the terminal or into a private area with the support of medical workers or airline staff.
Since the new process has been applied, congestion at the airport has greatly reduced./.