Culture - Sports Soc Trang – where the mighty stand together A visit to the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, where the Kinh people and Khmer and Chinese ethnic groups live together, offers a glimpse of the locality’s diverse culture and religious life.

Culture - Sports Hanoi through the lens of photographers with love for the capital Photographers with beautiful images of Hanoi have been honoured at a recent ceremony in the capital forming part of the 15th “Bui Xuan Phai - For the Love of Hanoi Award 2022”. Images are now on display in the “Green Hanoi” exhibition at 5 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem district.

Culture - Sports My Son Sanctuary - Remnants of the Champa Kingdom There was a unique culture on the coast of contemporary Vietnam from the 4th to 13th centuries that owed its spiritual origins to Hinduism in India. It is best illustrated by the remains of impressive tower temples in what was the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom.