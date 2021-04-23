New Vietnamese leaders receive more congratulations
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has sent a letter of congratulations to Nguyen Phu Trong over his re-election to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
New Vietnamese leaders (from left to right), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has sent a letter of congratulations to Nguyen Phu Trong over his re-election to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Meanwhile, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc continued receiving congratulations from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev, and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.
President Joko Widodo also congratulated Pham Minh Chinh on his election as Vietnamese Prime Minister. Chinh also received congratulatory messages and letters from his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering and Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov.
Congratulations were also sent by Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin to new Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
The Foreign Ministers of New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Nanaia Mahuta and Dinesh Gunawardena, also extended congratulations to newly-appointed FM of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son./.