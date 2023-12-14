Nga Nam floating market: A must-see destination in the Mekong Delta
The Nga Nam floating market, located in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, offers a captivating glimpse into the vibrant trading culture of the southwestern region. The bustling market offers visitors unforgettable experiences in local daily trade.
A bird’s-eye view of Nga Nam floating market in Ward 1, Nga Nam town, Soc Trang province. “Nga” means ways or canals / tributaries in Vietnamese, while “Nam” means the number 5. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
Traditional row boats are a common sight at the floating market, though motorboats are now also widely used. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
Ferrying students and local people across the river is part of the vibrant scene at Nga Nam floating market. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
Waterways serve as the primary means of transporting pineapples, which are gathered at Nga Nam floating market before being purchased by traders. (Photo: VPA/VNA)
The market offers a variety of traditional handmade cakes. (Photo: VPA/VNA)