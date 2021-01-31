Hotline: (024) 39411349
XIII National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam
Politics

Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected to be Party General Secretary

Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, for the third time, during the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on January 31.
VNA

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Politburo, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

  • An overview of the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

  • General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the first plenum of the 13th Party Centre Committee (Photo: VNA)

  • General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the first plenum of the 13th Party Centre Committee (Photo: VNA)

  • Members of the 13th Party Central Committee attend the event (Photo: VNA)

