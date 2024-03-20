Travel Phu Quoc among top beach destinations in Asia The first three months of 2024 could be dubbed the "great triumph" for Phu Quoc's tourism on the international media front.

Travel Favourable visa policy boosts tourism recovery: Director Foreign arrivals have been on track for full recovery since Vietnam opened its border two years ago on the back of a favourable visa policy, Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh said at the National Assembly’s Q&A session on March 18.

Destinations National Tourism Year 2024: Exploring the Land of Ban Flowers Ban flowers have become a symbol of Dien Bien province and Vietnam’s Northwest region. This year’s Ban Flower Festival is associated with National Tourism Year - Dien Bien 2024, which officially kicks off on the evening of March 16 at May 7 Square in Dien Bien Phu city.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year, Ban Flower Festival 2024 kicks off in Dien Bien The opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien and Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival 2024 took place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 16 evening, drawing a large number of visitors.