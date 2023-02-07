The ranking was based on more than 240 million verified reviews from Booking.com travellers.

Ninh Binh, 90 km southeast of Hanoi, has rich potential in cultural and spiritual tourism. It also boasts a charming natural landscape and many unique and amazing caves.

With unique artistic, geological, geomorphic, and landscape values and traces of pre-historic life, the Trang An Landscape Complex of Ninh Binh was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in June 2014, becoming the first mixed natural and cultural property in Vietnam.

It is also home to a number of attractions recognised as special national relic sites./.

VNA