All citizens in Vietnam are free to share information, give comments and express their own opinions through the Internet, especially social networks. (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam has made impressive achievements in the Internet sector over the past years, he said, elaborating that broadband infrastructure has been deployed nationwide, and the Internet is now available everywhere, from urban to rural areas, and from delta to mountainous, border, and island areas.The Internet has come to all aspects of life, from education, health care and transport, to e-Government building. As of 2020, Vietnam had provided digital television receivers to 1.9 million poor households.The MIC’s statistics show that as of September 2022, Vietnam had approximately 70 million Internet users and nearly 76 million using social platforms, up nearly 10 million within one year (equivalent to 73.7% of the population).With these impressive results, the country ranked 12th globally in terms of Internet users and 6th out of the 35 countries/territories in Asia. Vietnamese users spend an average of nearly seven hours per day engaging in Internet-related activities, with a daily Internet usage rate reaching 94%.The Party and State have issued numerous policies and guidelines to ensure human rights, as well as the rights to freedom of speech, and press and Internet freedom of all citizens.The rights to freedom of speech and press freedom are enshrined in Article 10 of the first Constitution (1946) of the Vietnamese State, and in subsequent Constitutions, and institutionalised in various legal documents in the country.In order to ensure the serious and comprehensive realisation of the right to freedom of speech, relevant laws and regulations have concretised the Constitution and been perfected to ensure citizens' rights and facilitate their exercise based on legal grounds. The Press Law has prescribed the guarantee of freedom of speech and press freedom. The State is responsible for creating favourable conditions for citizens to exercise these rights in the press.