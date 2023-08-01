OV youth expected to act as ambassadors for Vietnamese tourism
The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 is an occasion for overseas Vietnamese (OV) youth to experience Vietnamese culture, history and heroic tradition, nurturing their love for the Fatherland and motivating them to act as tourism ambassadors of Vietnam around the world, stated Dinh Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Information and Culture at the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.
The camp is an occasion for overseas Vietnamese (OV) youths to experience Vietnamese culture, history and heroic tradition. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a forum in the central city of Da Nang on August 1 as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, Linh said that 2023 marks a thriving period for the Vietnamese tourism sector which has served nearly 6.6 million visitors so far, completing 83% of the target for the whole year. Vietnam has been among the top searched destinations in the world, he added.
Dinh Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Information and Culture at the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)The Summer Camp, gathering 120 OV students from 26 countries and territories, is taking place from July 18 to August 2, bringing the students through 10 cities and provinces across Vietnam.
Tuong Vy, an OV from Slovakia who joined the camp, said that she is proud to be a Vietnamese. Through the programme, her love for the nation and people of Vietnam has grown, and she had a chance to meet more friends from the world, Vy said.
After returning to Slovakia, she will discuss the landscapes and tourism of Vietnam with all of her friends, she stated.
Le Thanh Trang, a student from Russia, expressed her strong impression at the beauty of Vietnam and the friendliness and hospitality of Vietnamese people.
Joining the summer camp is a chance for her to gain a deeper insight into Vietnam and get closer to the Fatherland, she said, emphasizing that she will work to contribute to promoting the image of a beautiful Vietnam to the world.
Da Nang is the final destination for the OV students during their Vietnamese tour. They visited a number of landscapes in the city and joined a tourism promotion programme of Da Nang./.