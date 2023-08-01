Dinh Hoang Linh, Director of the Department of Information and Culture at the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Summer Camp, gathering 120 OV students from 26 countries and territories, is taking place from July 18 to August 2, bringing the students through 10 cities and provinces across Vietnam.Tuong Vy, an OV from Slovakia who joined the camp, said that she is proud to be a Vietnamese. Through the programme, her love for the nation and people of Vietnam has grown, and she had a chance to meet more friends from the world, Vy said.After returning to Slovakia, she will discuss the landscapes and tourism of Vietnam with all of her friends, she stated.Le Thanh Trang, a student from Russia, expressed her strong impression at the beauty of Vietnam and the friendliness and hospitality of Vietnamese people.Joining the summer camp is a chance for her to gain a deeper insight into Vietnam and get closer to the Fatherland, she said, emphasizing that she will work to contribute to promoting the image of a beautiful Vietnam to the world.Da Nang is the final destination for the OV students during their Vietnamese tour. They visited a number of landscapes in the city and joined a tourism promotion programme of Da Nang./.