City leaders and over 3,000 women and lovers of the “ao dai” (Vietnamese long dress) took part in a parade along boulevards in the city dressed in the traditional outfit.

The parade was held within the framework of the ninth Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao dai Festival has been held annually in early March since 2014. The festival aims to honour the traditional outfit and promote Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism to domestic and foreign visitors./.

VNA