Over 3,000 go on parade in “ao dai” in HCM City
The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union held a gathering on Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall in the heart of the city on March 5 on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 1,983rd anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising.
City leaders and over 3,000 women and lovers of the “ao dai” (Vietnamese long dress) took part in a parade along boulevards in the city dressed in the traditional outfit.
The parade was held within the framework of the ninth Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023.
The Ho Chi Minh City Ao dai Festival has been held annually in early March since 2014. The festival aims to honour the traditional outfit and promote Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism to domestic and foreign visitors./.