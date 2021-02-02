Society Top legislator calls for support to disadvantaged people National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on February 2 called on administrations at all levels and sectors to better the social welfare work, ensuring that all people, especially social policy beneficiaries and poor households, enjoy a happy Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Czech newspaper highlights Vietnam’s development vision Czech newspaper Halo Noviny on February 1 published an article on Vietnam’s development vision, as well as the achievements the country has recorded over the past five years.

Society Sanofi Vietnam honoured for contributions to COVID-19 fight French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Vietnam was among seven companies to receive a certificate of merit from the Minister of Health for contributions to COVID-19 prevention in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi closes karaoke parlors, bars in latest COVID-19 response All karaoke parlors, bars and discotheques in Hanoi suspended operations from 0:00 on February 1 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.