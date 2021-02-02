Overseas Vietnamese in Australia believe in bright future for Vietnam
Vietnamese expats living and working in Australia have expressed a belief in a bright future for their home country after the success of the 13th National Party Congress from January 25 to February 1 in Hanoi.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the closing of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
Talking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Australia, overseas Vietnamese voiced their high expectations of the leadership of the newly-elected Party Central Committee as well as the directions to be taken for future national development.
Tran Ba Phuc, President of the Vietnam Business Association in Australia, stressed that the success of the congress clearly shows the high degree of political determination, experience, enthusiasm, and responsibility in the political system.
He said the congress selected members wisely for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, with political qualities, wisdom, and virtue.
Phuc also expressed his belief that anti-corruption efforts will continue to be drastically carried out under the leadership of the Party while efforts will be strengthened to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, stabilise the macroeconomy, and curb inflation.
The success of the congress will also be a major turning point in Vietnam becoming a country of comprehensive and sustainable development, he said.
Meanwhile, David Nguyen, an expert in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and automation in Sydney, said Vietnamese intellectuals working abroad are expecting that Vietnamese leaders will demonstrate their determination and adopt appropriate development policies to quickly catch up with the rapid changes seen around the world.
David, who is Chairman of the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC AU), said that with abundant resources and huge competitive advantages in technology, it is completely possible for Vietnam to move forward.
The Government’s vision and determination plus the solidarity and contributions of intellectuals, businesses, and the people will result in successful innovation and development, he believes.
Nguyen Phuc Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Students’ Association in Australia, highlighted the Party’s leadership role in socio-economic development and the country’s increasing position in the international arena. He also expressed a belief in a brighter future for the country./.