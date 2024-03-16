Ancient Bao Ninh Sung Phuc Pagoda is located in Bao Ninh village in Yen Nguyen commune, Chiem Hoa district, in Tuyen Quang province.

With construction dating back to 1107, during the reign of Emperor Ly Nhan Tong, it stands as the oldest pagoda in Tuyen Quang province.

Beyond its splendid surroundings and distinctive Ly Dynasty architecture, the pagoda is home to a National Treasure of immense historical value - the Bao Ninh Sung Phuc stone stele.

The stone stele of Bao Ninh Sung Phuc Pagoda, crafted from a single piece of stone, is positioned on the back of a stone turtle.

It bears inscriptions in Chinese characters on its surface, totalling approximately 1,200 words. Scholars have recognised this as a literary masterpiece.

The stone stele of Bao Ninh Sung Phuc Pagoda was designated a national treasure in 2013 and is a source of pride for residents in Tuyen Quang province.

The ancient artifact is the oldest written document unearthed in Tuyen Quang and stands as a rare Ly Dynasty relic to have been preserved through the ages.

Regarded as a cultural gem of Vietnam, the stone stele provides invaluable insights into the beliefs and ideals of our forebears, who dedicated themselves to safeguarding and advancing the country thousands of years ago./.

VNA