Paris conference connects Vietnamese, French businesses
Vietnamese and French enterprises attended a conference in Paris on November 4 chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang and Celine Charpiot-Zapolsky, Vice President of the France-Vietnam Council of CEOs MEDEF International.
Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese and French enterprises attended a conference in Paris on November 4 chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang and Celine Charpiot-Zapolsky, Vice President of the France-Vietnam Council of CEOs MEDEF International.
The Vietnamese firms included major groups such as VinGroup and Becamex Binh Duong, while the French contingent featured 50 members of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF), including Total, Bouygues Construction and Airbus.
Speaking at the event, Thang underscored the importance of connecting Vietnam’s State agencies and companies with French enterprises within the framework of the two countries’ annual high-level economic meeting, which started the same day.
He said that Vietnam – France relations are at their best since the two nations’ signed a joint statement on strategic partnership in 2013.
Participating French firms revealed the results of their investments in Vietnam and their future projects in the country, while suggesting measures to facilitate cooperation between the two business communities.
Vietnamese and French businesses said they support and feel confident about collaboration opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
Investors from both nations also spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic progress and positive signs recorded in Vietnam – France trade and investment relations./.
The Vietnamese firms included major groups such as VinGroup and Becamex Binh Duong, while the French contingent featured 50 members of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF), including Total, Bouygues Construction and Airbus.
Speaking at the event, Thang underscored the importance of connecting Vietnam’s State agencies and companies with French enterprises within the framework of the two countries’ annual high-level economic meeting, which started the same day.
He said that Vietnam – France relations are at their best since the two nations’ signed a joint statement on strategic partnership in 2013.
Participating French firms revealed the results of their investments in Vietnam and their future projects in the country, while suggesting measures to facilitate cooperation between the two business communities.
Vietnamese and French businesses said they support and feel confident about collaboration opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
Investors from both nations also spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic progress and positive signs recorded in Vietnam – France trade and investment relations./.