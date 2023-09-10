Party leader welcomes US President
An official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state was held for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the ceremony.
-
An official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state is held for US President Joe Biden, who is on a State visit to Vietnam. (Photo: Van Diep/ VNA)
-
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden on the podium performing the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: Tri Dung/ VNA)
-
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong welcomes US President Joe Biden. (Photo: Tri Dung/ VNA)
-
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with members of the Vietnamese delegation. (Photo: Tri Dung/ VNA)
-
Hanoi children wave the flags of two countries, welcoming US President Joe Biden, who is on a State visit to Vietnam. (Photo: Tri Dung/VNA)