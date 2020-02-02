Party, State leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
General Secretary and President paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Party, at House 67 in the late leader’s relic site in the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on February 2.
General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the late leader’s relic site in the Presidential Palace in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong visits President Ho Chi Minh's relic site in the Presidential Palace (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong meets staff at President Ho Chi Minh's relic site in the Presidential Palace (Photo: VNA)