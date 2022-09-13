Peaceful charm of terraced rice fields in mountainous Hoa Binh province
When it comes to terraced rice fields in northern mountainous Hoa Binh province, those in Mien Doi in Lac Son district must be mentioned. These are impressive man-made works of the people of Lac Son in particular and of Vietnam’s northwestern region at large.
Building terraced rice fields begins at the top and reaches down to the foot of the hill, creating a spectacular landscape. (Photo: VNA)
These 400-ha terraced rice fields resemble layers of silk running along hills and mountains. (Photo: VNA)
Terraced rice fields and forests between hills. (Photo: VNA)
Authorities in Lac Son district and Hoa Binh province need to identify appropriate solutions for economic and tourism development in order to avoid harming natural landscapes.(Photo: VNA)
The magnificent terraced rice fields in mountainous Mien Doi commune in Lac Son district boast a sense of peacefulness.(Photo: VNA)